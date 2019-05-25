Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Rosary
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:45 PM
St. Martin Parish Center
St. Martin, MN
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Martin Parish Center
St. Martin, MN
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Martin Parish Center
St. Martin, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martin Catholic Church
St. Martin, MN
Madalyn "Maddie" Wehseler


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Madalyn "Maddie" Wehseler Obituary
Madalyn "Maddie" Wehseler

St. Martin - March 1, 1926 - May 23, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Madalyn "Maddie" Wehseler, age 93, who died Thursday at Mother of Mercy Home in Albany surrounded by her loving family and friends. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the St. Martin Parish Center in St. Martin. Rosary led by the St. Ann's Society will be at 3:45 p.m. followed by Parish Prayers at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning at the St. Martin Parish Center.

Madalyn "Maddie" Wehseler was born on March 1, 1926 on a farm in St. Martin, MN to Anthony Thelen and Elizabeth (Holtaus). She married Arnold Wehseler on December 29, 1962 in St. Martin, MN. She worked for Dan Marsh Drugstore in St. Cloud, MN for many years. After being blessed with a daughter she worked part time for Mondloch Hardware. Later in life Madalyn and Arnold adopted a son. Family and giving to others were important to her. She and Arnold enjoyed raising and processing their own produce and meat. She was a member of the St. Ann's Society. She had a beautiful heart, prayed the rosary daily, and enjoyed quilting, baking and hosting others.



Survivors include her children, Mary Beth (Randy) Orbeck, Christopher (Cheryl); grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Grace, Ben, Maria, John, Clarence, Mark, Clara, Elise, Colette; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Adrian, Emmett; siblings, Lidwina Kaiser, Gertrude Sievert

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; siblings, Lorraine Ruprecht, Mary Hettwer, Raymond Thelen, Arnold Thelen.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 25, 2019
