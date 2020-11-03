Madonna "Donna" Raye Pierce TheinCold Spring, MN & Naples, FL - Donna Thein passed peacefully on October 27, 2020. Born on February 4, 1947 at St. Francis Hospital in Crookston, MN, Donna was the daughter of Lucille Noah and Raymond Pierce.Donna attended Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Elementary school and Mount St. Benedict Academy High School, in Crookston. She graduated from the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN. Donna was well known in the Crookston community for being a cherished organist for the church choir. She was also a cheerleader, lifeguard and participated in the Ice follies. Donna always spoke fondly of her art instructors. In high school she was under the tutelage of Sr. Veronica where she learned pottery, metal working and acrylics. She expanded her art studies at St. Teresa under Anna Poulos where her work was regularly featured in the art department's publications.Donna had many artistic endeavors while raising her daughters, Leah and Stephanie. She created stained glass windows and refurbished antique light fixtures, and ultimately created the i care greeting card company. I Care became an internationally known stationary card company, which featured her watercolor designs. Her sisters Anne Marie Pierce and Pat Langer joined her business as verse writer and marketing director.Donna was well known in the Cold Spring area for her artistic abilities as well as her magnificent gardens at the home she built on Big Fish Lake. As her greeting card business developed, her notoriety grew and she held exquisite open houses, which were a holiday favorite for customers, family and friends.In 1995 Donna met the love of her life, Peter Thein. They married in 1998 and so began her dream of living her life as a snowbird. Pete and Donna cherished their road trips to and from Florida and Minnesota. They saw much of the United States as well as frequently visited casinos, as Donna thoroughly enjoyed playing craps, and was known to draw a crowd with her exciting play. They also enjoyed numerous travels and cruises abroad.Donna was a friend to all she met. She cherished her friends all and was known to create handwritten announcements and artwork for their births, weddings and funerals. She would also decorate and arrange flowers for all festive occasions for her family and friends. Donna will be remembered for her classy presence, loving smile and delightful dance moves.More than anything in this world, Donna cherished her daughters and grandchildren. She gave them all her gift of artistry and was extremely proud of them. She absolutely loved to see them perform or create beautiful art. Donna's love for life and all things creative live on through them.Madonna is preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Leah Wagner. She is survived by her husband Peter, daughter Stephanie Fluharty (Willy), siblings Pat Langer, Anne Marie Pierce and Raymond Pierce, stepchildren Steffanie Smith (Paul) and Jay Thein (Melinda) and her grandchildren Lucy Wagner, Joseph, Grace, and Caroline Fluharty, Noah and Sara Smith, Cole, Max and Rikka Thein.