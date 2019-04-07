Services
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Foley, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Foley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Kampa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Kampa


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mae Kampa Obituary
Mae Kampa

Foley - Mae Kampa age 94 of Foley, passed away on April 5, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Mae Mildred Kampa was born February 5, 1925 in Maywood, Illinois to Jack and Pauline (Rothermel) Emig. She married Louis Kampa on March 5, 1943 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mae volunteered for many years at the Cross Center and the Dewey Nutrition Center in Foley. She was a talented artist and crafter who continued her artistry well into her nineties. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and the Christian Mother's. Mae will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children: Lou (Tom) DeMarais, Pat (Jack) Abfalter, Gary (Susan) Kampa, Tim Kampa (Lynn Marie Volkers), Sheri (Brandon) Fouquette and Robert. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Louis on September 26, 1991 and sisters; Lillian Anderson and Jackie Lake.

logo


logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now