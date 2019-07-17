Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Church Narthex
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Cold Spring, MN
More Obituaries for Magnus Konz
Magnus Konz


1934 - 2019
Magnus Konz Obituary
Magnus Konz

Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Magnus Konz age 85, who died Monday, July 15, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Inurnment will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:30 a.m., Thursday morning until 11:15 a.m. in the Church Narthex.

Magnus was born on May 23, 1934 in Maine Prairie Township, MN to Anthony and Anna (Nelson) Konz. He married Margaret Thielen on July 11, 1959 in St. Paul's Church, St. Cloud, MN. Magnus served in the U.S. Army and worked at the St. Cloud VAMC. He enjoyed family, woodworking, deer hunting, cribbage and most of all being with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; children, Mark (Shellie), Lyle (Julie), Glen (Lisa); sisters, Freda, Florence, Dorothy, Edith; grandchildren, Anna, Nick, Hayley and Ashley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mildred, Phillip, Elwin, Vince, Ebert and Arnie.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 17, 2019
