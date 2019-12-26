|
Major Thomas Moore Virnig
Rogers - Major Thomas Moore Virnig, age 42 of Rogers, MN. Passed away suddenly in his home, December 25, 2019. Thomas served as an EOD officer in several tours overseas. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew him. Survived by wife, Rebecca (Strang) Virnig; parents, Norman and Kathleen Virnig. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, December 30, 2019, 2:30 PM St. Anthony Parish 2405 1st St. N. St. Cloud, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019