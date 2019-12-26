Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
St. Anthony Parish
2405 1st St.
N. St. Cloud, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Anthony Parish
2405 1st St.
N. St. Cloud, MN
More Obituaries for Major Virnig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major Thomas Moore Virnig

Major Thomas Moore Virnig Obituary
Major Thomas Moore Virnig

Rogers - Major Thomas Moore Virnig, age 42 of Rogers, MN. Passed away suddenly in his home, December 25, 2019. Thomas served as an EOD officer in several tours overseas. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew him. Survived by wife, Rebecca (Strang) Virnig; parents, Norman and Kathleen Virnig. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, December 30, 2019, 2:30 PM St. Anthony Parish 2405 1st St. N. St. Cloud, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service at church. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
