Marc D. NelsonSt. Cloud, MN - Marc Dennis Nelson, age 60, St. Cloud, MN passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN.A memorial service will be held at 5 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be 4 - 5 pm Friday. Lakota Pipe Carrier Robert Klanderud will be officiating.Marc was born January 7, 1960 in Mankato, MN to his parents Dennis and Betty (Leith) Koslowski. He was adopted by Robert M. and Judith A. (Hildebrand) Nelson, Jr. on September 22, 1978. Marc was employed by New Flyer for 20 years. He was a member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota Tribe of the Lake Traverse Reservation, Sisseton, SD.Survivors include his adopted father, Robert M. (Linda M. Cooper) Nelson, Jr. of Tigerton, WI; siblings, Stephanie Koslowski of St, Paul, MN, Frank Hirsh (Sandi) of Rochester, NY, Tamra Lee of Somerset, WI, Danielle Koslowski of St, Paul, MN, Jory Pratt of St. Paul, MN, Robin (Pam) Nelson of St. Cloud, MN; Andy Nelson of Texas; Rhonda Nelson of St. Louis Park, MN. And many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Dennis Koslowski, and Betty Leith, adoptive mother, Judith Nelson, siblings Jon Koslowski and Leitha Koslowski and nephew Michael Koslowski.