Marcella E. KlassenRichmond - December 28, 1943 - October 27, 2020Marcella (Marcy) Elizabeth Klassen, age 76, passed away at her home on October 27, 2020 surrounded and cared for by her family.Marcy was born on December 28, 1943 to Walter and Katherine Wiener, in Elrosa, MN. She grew up on the homestead with her 3 sisters and brother; Verena, Marion, Gerald and Florence. She married Ralph Jacob Klassen on May 12, 1962 at Sts Peter and Paul in Elrosa, MN.In 1962, Marcy and Ralph purchased the Klassen family farm where they raised their 6 children. Throughout her life, Marcy supported the family business by being active in many farming organizations and community events. She was an officer of the Christian Mothers of Spring Hill, a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and Our Lady in Manannah, MN. Marcy loved when her family gathered, and she adored watching her grand kids and great-grand kids. Grandma Marcy will always be remembered for her love of baking, especially her famous brownies.Reading was a love of Marcy's. She could be found enjoying a novel while waiting for family members to arrive for holidays or activities to begin.Marcy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, socializing, and trying new restaurants. She regularly gathered with her sisters and brother where laughter could be heard throughout the entire establishment. They truly enjoyed their time together.In 2005, Ralph and Marcy semi-retired and moved to her beloved lake house on Rice Lake in Richmond. Marcy loved being on the lake and was always happy to see the beautiful view. She always looked forward to her and Ralph's annual snow-bird trips to Hawaii. The cultural food of the island and the warm weather kept her happy while Ralph toured farming venues and fields.Marcy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ralph; children, Patricia (Steve) Peters, Roger, Cheryl (Ken) Ley, Loren (Stacey), Jason (Dawn), Ryan (Becca); sister, Florence Dingmann; 19 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and two on the way.She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Verena (Earl) Pauly, Marion (Chuck) Reynolds, and Gerald (Betty) Wiener; brother in laws, Rodney Lieser, Ambrose Dingmann, and Eugene Schlotfeldt.Due to current circumstances, Marcy's family will mourn and celebrate her in a private mass at Our Lady in Manannah and burial at St. Michael's.The family is deeply grateful for the gracious care Marcy received from Centra Care Hospice and Comfort Keepers.In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in her name to St. Andrew's Catholic school in Greenwald or St. Phillips Catholic school in Litchfield.