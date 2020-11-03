1/1
Marcella J. "Mj" Bernick
Marcella J. "MJ" Bernick

Foley - Memorial services will be private for Marcella J. "MJ" Bernick, 40, of Foley who passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

A public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

MJ was born on November 23, 1979 in Orange, California. MJ attended Rice Elementary, St. John's Prep and Sartell High School. MJ had an entrepreneurial spirit, starting and working in many industries. She currently owned and operated Timberrock Gear.

MJ had many interests but her main priority was family and helping others. She will be remembered as a loving and passionate person who treasured time spent with her family, friends and cats. She loved to use her creativity to help humanity.

MJ is survived by her parents, Mark (Kathleen) Bernick of Rice, Lydia (Kevin) Reimer of Longville; brother, Ian (Jessica) of Texas; niece; grandmother, Lila Bernick; beloved feline friends, Sophie and Zorro; and many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary (Huot) Wedl, Art Huot, and Richard Bernick.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
