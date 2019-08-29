|
Marcella M. Flicker
Pierz - Marcella M. Flicker, 95 year old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM on Friday and from 9 to 10 AM on Saturday at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. A parish prayer service will be held at 7 P.M. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. 320-632-5242 / www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 29, 2019