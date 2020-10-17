Marcella M. HemmingerSt. Cloud - Memorial Services will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday October 30, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Marcella M. Hemminger, age 58 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday October 15, 2020 at Gardens at Foley surrounded by her family. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate. Private interment will be at a later date.Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.Marcella was born on February 2, 1962 in Rapid City, South Dakota to the late Ralph and Anna (Gerads) Allen. She married Terry Hemminger on May 2, 1981 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake; he preceded her in death on August 1, 2020. They enjoyed 39 years together. Marcella was employed as a Paraprofessional at Mississippi Heights Elementary School retiring in 2019. Marcella enjoyed baking with her grandchildren, playing games on her computer, and most of all family vacations.Marcella is survived by her children, Kyle (Sarah) of Woodbury, Katherine (James) Winkler of Sauk Rapids; five grandchildren, Myles, Anna, Scarlett, Lincoln, Charlotte and two brothers, Ken Allen and Jerry (Pam) Allen.We would like to thank the staff at Gardens at Foley and CentraCare Hospice for the exceptional care given to our mother.