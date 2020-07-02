1/1
Marcella Nierenhausen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella Nierenhausen

Avon - Sally passed away peacefully on June 30th 2020. Sally is preceded in death by loving husband James Nierenhausen, parents George and Mary (Schaefer) Zierden, sister Florence Funk, son-in-law Dennis Trombley, and great grandson Mason Trombley. Sally is survived by her children Bernadette Trombley, Joan (Gene) Soderbeck, Diane (Lloyd) Smith, Thomas (Jan) Nierenhausen, Mary (Tim) Lemke, Robert (Cindy) Nierenhausen; sisters Loretta Thomes, Sister Phyllis Zierden, Viola Beutz; brother, Clarence Zierden; 24 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren. Evening visitation Monday, July 6th at Miller-Carlin-Brenny Funeral Home located at 300 Railroad Ave., Albany, MN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, July 7th at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 212 - 1st St. SE, Avon, MN with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
300 Railroad Ave
Albany, MN 56307
320-845-2035
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved