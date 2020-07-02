Marcella Nierenhausen
Avon - Sally passed away peacefully on June 30th 2020. Sally is preceded in death by loving husband James Nierenhausen, parents George and Mary (Schaefer) Zierden, sister Florence Funk, son-in-law Dennis Trombley, and great grandson Mason Trombley. Sally is survived by her children Bernadette Trombley, Joan (Gene) Soderbeck, Diane (Lloyd) Smith, Thomas (Jan) Nierenhausen, Mary (Tim) Lemke, Robert (Cindy) Nierenhausen; sisters Loretta Thomes, Sister Phyllis Zierden, Viola Beutz; brother, Clarence Zierden; 24 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren. Evening visitation Monday, July 6th at Miller-Carlin-Brenny Funeral Home located at 300 Railroad Ave., Albany, MN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, July 7th at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 212 - 1st St. SE, Avon, MN with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.