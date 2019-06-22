Resources
On June 22, 2018 our lives forever changed; it's been one year since you passed into eternal life. Oh, what a year it has been! Holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, even our daily routines have not been the same. Remembering your sweetness, patience, gentleness, acceptance, soft touch, voice and smile are easy to do. We do it often every day. We see you in the clouds and birds that are visiting in special ways; we feel your presence in the breeze as the wind chimes hum; we hear your voice as we pray your prayers; we welcome calm and quiet when remembering comes easier; we see you in our dreams; and feel your presence when a missing puzzle piece was mysteriously found. As you can see, missing you is a heartache that never goes away.

Love, Emil and Family



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 22, 2019
