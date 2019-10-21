|
Marcella R. Bloch
Albany - Marcella R. Bloch, age 80 of Albany, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Edward Vebelun officiating and Rev. Julius Beckermann concelebrating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the gathering area at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday evening at the church.
Marcella Rose Kowitz was born October 30, 1938, the daughter of Edward and Virginia (Ithen) Kowitz in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Marcella was united in marriage to Norbert B. Bloch on September 5, 1960 in St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen, Minnesota. Marcella and Norby raised their family of nine children on a hobby farm near Albany. Gardening, tending to the raspberry patch, putting puzzles together, and made craft projects of any kind were some of her favorite pastimes. When their family lived at home, Marcella enjoyed canning the produce from their garden, she a very hard worker and enjoyed taking care of her family. Listening to KASM Radio was a daily event for Marcella. She would be tuned into the radio station for Dairyland Quiz at 10:00 a.m. Marcella would enter the contests on the radio show and would often win! She and Norby truly enjoyed all the polka music that was played throughout the day on KASM. Her Catholic faith was very important; even though she was busy lady, she always made time to say the Rosary and to take her family to Mass. Her children and grandchildren were the apples of her eye. Spending time with grandchildren made her day!
Marcella was an active member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, and Catholic United Financial.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Ruth (Greg) Glenn of Albany, Diane (Jerry) Panek of Albany, Wanda Bloch of Waite Park, Donald (Holly) Bloch of Albany, Greg Bloch of Sauk Centre, Sandy Skwira of Holdingford, Paula (Russ) Klaphake of Avon, Marty Bloch of Sauk Centre and Jason Bloch of Sauk Centre; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren with 2 more expected soon; siblings, Jerome "Sonny" (Elaine) Kowitz of St. Joseph, Sharon "Sherry" (Jason) Nichol of Atwater, and Suzanne "Sue" (Bill) Leggett of St. Joseph; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert on July 7, 2016; and her parents, Edward and Virginia Kowitz.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019