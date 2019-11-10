|
Marcella Surma
Royalton - Marcella Surma, 95-year-old resident of Royalton, MN died Saturday, November 9 at the Country Manor in Sartell. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 15 at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The burial will be held at St. St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Bowlus, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 AM at the church on Friday.
The funeral arrangements for Marcella are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Royalton. 320-632-4393. www.emblombrennyfuneral.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019