Services
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-4393
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Surma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Surma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcella Surma Obituary
Marcella Surma

Royalton - Marcella Surma, 95-year-old resident of Royalton, MN died Saturday, November 9 at the Country Manor in Sartell. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, November 15 at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The burial will be held at St. St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Bowlus, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 AM at the church on Friday.

The funeral arrangements for Marcella are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Royalton. 320-632-4393. www.emblombrennyfuneral.com



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -