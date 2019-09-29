Services
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
St. Boniface Narthex
Cold Spring, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Cold Spring, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcene Dockendorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcene Ann Dockendorf


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcene Ann Dockendorf Obituary
Marcene Ann Dockendorf

Cold Spring - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Marcene Ann Dockendorf, age 68. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue from Noon-1:45 p.m., Tuesday at the St. Boniface Narthex.

Marcie passed away peacefully at her home in Cold Spring on September 26, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1950 to Weidel and Luella (Hiepler) Anderson. Marcie married John Dockendorf on June 15, 1974.

Marcie worked as a dental technician and as a pharmacy technician for the St. Cloud VA Hospital until she retired. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. Marcie enjoyed her hosta garden, flowers, making bundt cakes and was known as the lunch lady at St. Boniface school. She enjoyed dancing and cooking with John and had a way of making everything special.

She is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Robin (Joel) Vettleson, Danel (Brian) Spisak; siblings, Judy (Dennis) Becchetti, Pat (David) Hanson; mother in law, Delores Dockendorf; in laws, Neecy (Mark) Ficker, Mary Jane (Dan) Laramie, Mike (Jan) Dockendorf, Shelly (Gordon) Giswold; grandchildren, Ayla, Lucy, Ronin, Calvin, Veronica; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Weidel and Luella Anderson; father in law Melvin Dockendorf; brother in law, Dennis Becchetti.





Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenner Funeral Home
Download Now