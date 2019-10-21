Resources
Marcia A. Lhotka

Marcia A. Lhotka Obituary
Marcia A. Lhotka

St. Cloud - Liturgy Mass will be on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church for Marcia A. Lhotka, 70, of St. Cloud who passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gregory Sauer will officiate and burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Marcia was born on August 31, 1949 to Adrian and Mildred (Esplan) Sluss in St. Cloud. She married Sid Lhotka on September 12, 1970 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Marcia worked as a chiropractic technician before retiring in the early 2000s. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, as well as with her loving friends, traveling in the trailer, and nurturing her raspberry plants. She was a loving and deeply caring person who was always there when needed. Her family was everything to her and always came first. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include husband, Sid Lhotka of St. Cloud; sons, Dale (Freya) Lhotka of Kodiak, AK and John (Amanda) Lhotka of Excelsior; grandchildren, Coen and Asher Lhotka; siblings, Terry, Kathy (Mark) Orth, Paulette (Dan) McCullough, Patty (Mark) Harris, Sandy Sluss and Gail (Chris) Earl.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Alan Sluss, Steven Sluss, and Ronald Sluss.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.