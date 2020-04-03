|
Marcia Ann Elrod-Agbor
St. Cloud - Marcia Ann Elrod-Agbor, 64 years young, passed away peacefully in her St. Cloud, Minnesota home on March 29, 2020, surrounded by the love and comfort of family after a 14-year battle with cancer.
Marcia was born on September 27, 1955 in Harrison, Ohio to Ira and Dorothy (Greenham) Elrod and grew up with one sister, Susan (Elrod) Barnard, and two brothers, Jeff Elrod and Todd Elrod. Marcia married her college sweetheart, Charles Agbor, in May 1984 and would have celebrated 36 years of marriage this year. They raised two daughters, Leah Dorothy (Agbor) Leyendecker and Grace Takang (Agbor) Schiffman. She was deeply adored by her carbon-copy granddaughter, Sophie Mae Leyendecker; loved by her son-in-laws, Andy Leyendecker and Matthew Jeremiah Schiffman; treasured as the "fun" cousin and aunt; and cherished by her dog, Lulu.
A selfless and tender mother and wife, Marcia kept a mental list of goals and milestones for her family and refused to let go until she considered her work to be done.
Marcia's presence graced the world with an unmatched levity and compassion from which so many people benefitted. She was happiest when helping others succeed. A natural teacher, life-long learner, and dog lover, Marcia devoted time and energy to education, helping those less fortunate, and her dog companions. Her spirit will live on through her family and friends who will keep her love and light alive by continuing to spread kindness and laughter throughout the world. She will be missed by her family, countless friends, and the many people whose lives she touched.
Because of COVID-19, it was only possible to celebrate Marcia's life with a small gathering of immediate family and a few close friends in the backyard of her home. Further plans to celebrate Marcia's legacy will be made in the fall, or as soon as conditions allow.
Donations on Marcia's behalf can be made to Minnesota Public Radio (MPR).
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020