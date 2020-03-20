|
Marcia Lois (Siggerud) Nelson
Little Falls - Marcia Lois (Siggerud) Nelson, 86-year-old resident of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away on March 11, 2020. Due to current public health concerns, her family is postponing her memorial service at First Lutheran Church. A date will be set later through Shelley Funeral Chapels. Marcia is survived by her daughter, Lori Beth (Kent) Warnberg of Chanhassen, MN; granddaughters, Mara (Carl) Sorenson, of Hastings, MN and Sophie Warnberg, of Chanhassen, MN; brother, Charles Siggerud, of Bloomington, MN; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Marshall, of Edina, MN and Shirley Nelson, of Stillwater, MN; and eleven nieces and nephews. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Jean (Kittleson) Siggerud; husband, Norm; and son, Paul. Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, ELCA Good Gifts - Health Clinics, Oasis Central Minnesota, or the Little Falls Great River Library. www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020