The family of Marcie Dockendorf want to thank the monks of St. John's Abbey and Father Matthew for the Mass and his homily. Thank you also to Julie and the choir for the music and the Christian Mothers for their time and serving the meal. We also want to thank the staff at Coborn's Cancer Center, the St. Cloud Hospital 5th floor oncology staff, the dialysis staff, CentraCare palliative and hospice care staff. Your kindness and care will never be forgotten. Also thank you to all our family, friends, and relatives for their generosity and support during this difficult time.

John, Robin, Danel and families



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
