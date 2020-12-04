Margaret FreeseOak Park - Margaret Freese, age 90 of Oak Park passed away December 1, 2020 at The Gardens of Foley Nursing Center. Services will be at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.Margaret Johanna Freese was born August 30, 1930 in Minot, North Dakota to Adolph and Edna (Inches) Rau. She married Melvin Freese on November 6, 1948 at First Presbyterian Church, Foley. The couple lived and farmed most of their lives near Oak Park. Margaret enjoyed raising chickens and selling farm fresh eggs. She was actively involved with weight watchers for over 30 years. She loved having the grandkids around, and always had peanut butter bars and chocolate chip cookies available. She will be fondly remembered for telling the grandkids when they announced they were going do something out of line, "horse feathers you are."She is survived by her sons: Keith (Dinah), Oak Park; Terry (Tomsie), Backus; Gordon (Kathy), St. Cloud as well as 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild sisters, Delores Rau, Texas, Ruth Anderson, Florida, aunt, Mary Schulz, North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Melvin and sons, Kenneth and Larry and a granddaughter, Michaela, Brothers, Paul. Edward and Rudolf.