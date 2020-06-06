Margaret Kinzer



Watkins - Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret Kinzer, 100, of Watkins will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. Margaret passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home.



Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the St. Anthony Parish Center in Watkins. To ensure visitor safety during the COVID 19 pandemic, those attending will be encouraged to wear face masks and required to observe social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are with the Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins.



Margaret was born on December 15, 1919 in Maine Prairie Township, Stearns County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of George and Catherine (Erpelding) Klein. Margaret was united in marriage to John A. Kinzer on November 20, 1940 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. They farmed at Watkins for many years.



Margaret is survived by her children, John P. (Rachel) Kinzer of Watkins, Donald A. (Jan) Kinzer of St. Cloud, Richard (Kathleen) Kinzer of Edina, Audrey (Elijah) Coleman of Maplewood, Daniel (Marietta) Kinzer of Albany, Margaret "Meg" Kinzer of Metairie, LA, Dr. Charles (Gayle) Kinzer of Rockville, Rose Mary (Duane) Osgood of St. Cloud, Mary Sue Kinzer of Litchfield, Kathryn (Wayne) Olson of Richmond, JoAnn (Matthew) Martinson of Brooklyn Park; 28 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren; sister, Catherine(Kitty) Winter of Maple Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband(John A.); daughter, Diane Goenner; son, Larry as a child; 5 children in infancy; 8 brothers and sisters.









