St. Cloud - Midge Andersen died peacefully of natural causes October 13, 2019 surrounded by family at her home. She was born in Minneapolis MN July 16, 1937 to Florence Frances and Rolland Jacob Houck. She married Kenneth Duane Andersen on January 15th, 1956.

Midge is survived by her husband Kenneth, four children Dale (Barb) Andersen O'Fallon IL, Doug Andersen Waite Park MN, Martha (Pete) Andersen Cain Cincinnati OH, Duane (Becki) Andersen Richmond MN, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Midge and Ken shared a deep common Christian commitment to prison ministries by leading regular church services at the St Cloud MN Correctional Facility for 25 years. Midge was a homemaker, a bookkeeper for the family business, Buffalo Rendering Service, a receptionist for Larry Miller Insurance Agency for 25 years, was one of four women to hold a private pilot license with a score of 100% on her written exam and enjoyed growing her beautiful flower beds with her spare time.

A memorial service is planned for November 30, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Countryside Seventh Day Adventist Church 1970 15th St NE, Sauk Rapids MN with a private interment at Oakland Cemetery Hutchinson MN. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CentraCare Hospice 2035 15th St N, St Cloud MN 56303.



