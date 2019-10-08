|
|
Margaret M. Hinman
Grey Eagle - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday on October 10, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grey Eagle for Margaret M. Hinman, age 91, of Grey Eagle who passed away at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Rev. Ronald Dockendorf will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be at the church two hours prior to the service on Thursday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.
Margaret was born on February 19, 1928 to Andrew and Josephine (Berscheit) Dolence in Grey Eagle. She married Keith Hinman on October 8, 1946 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Together they owned and operated Hinman's Produce then Hinman's Grocery. Margaret also worked for the United States Postal Service for 25 years. Margaret was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church and was a member of the Christian Mothers. She loved to cook and bake and was affectionately known by many as the "Pie Lady" of Grey Eagle. Margaret was very active with her family and cherished her time with them. Margaret was the one who gave out the most candy at Halloween, had ice cream sandwiches on hand and loved trips to the Dairy Queen. Margaret was a cancer survivor. Her strong faith allowed her to persevere through many physical trials.
Margaret is survived by her sons, David (Elaine) of St. Cloud, John (Kathy) of Grey Eagle, Mike of St. Petersburg, FL, Bill (Amy) of Grey Eagle, Jerry (Cindy) of Lino Lakes; sister, Joan Rohde of Burtrum; grandchildren, Kelly (Charlie) Kirks, Ryan (Mikaila) Hinman, Andrew Hinman and fiance, Jocelyn Schwartz, Brett Hinman and fiance, Celeste Heurer, McKenzie (Chad) Hansen, Joe Hinman, Missy (Doug) Becker, Riley (Megan) Hinman, Nicole (Ben) Blomgren, Allie (Jake) Bohlman; and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; brothers, Robert, Andrew, Paul and Joe Dolence; sisters, Katherine Woodman, Dolores Roering, Teresa Sobota, and multiple in-laws.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice, CentraCare Meadow Place in Long Prairie, and Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany for the excellent care given to Margaret.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mother of Mercy Nursing Home or St. Croix Hospice.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019