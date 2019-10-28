|
|
Margaret "Marge" P. Gill,
Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Margaret "Marge" P. Gill who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday. Rev. LeRoy Maus will officiate and a private family burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. on Tuesday (TODAY) at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at Country Manor Chapel. Prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.
Margaret "Marge" P. Gill was born on September 7, 1938 in St. Cloud to Harris and Ann (Miller) Hetherington. She married Anthony "Tony" Gill on September 3, 1966 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Marge was a homemaker for most of her life, 13 years as a cashier in the lunchrooms for the Sauk Rapids- Rice School District, and helped in the kitchen at Country Manor. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Auxiliary, East Side Post 6992. Marge was a faithful, compassionate, generous, and loving woman who enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, and spending time with her family and friends. Most importantly, she was very proud of her family.
Marge is survived by her children, Tom (Roz) of Rice, Dennis (Terri) of St. Augusta, Ken (Jackie) of Foley, and Scott (Anne) Gill of Sauk Rapids; brother, Bill Hetherington of St. Cloud; sister, Colleen Mix of Sartell; grandchildren, Noel, Courtney, Donovan, Kayla, Andrew, Gavin, and Lainey; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony in 2013; brother, Dennis Hetherington; nephew, David Gill; and niece, Mickey Gill.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019