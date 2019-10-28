Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret P. "Marge" Gill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret P. "Marge" Gill Obituary
Margaret "Marge" P. Gill,

Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Country Manor Chapel in Sartell for Margaret "Marge" P. Gill who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday. Rev. LeRoy Maus will officiate and a private family burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. on Tuesday (TODAY) at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at Country Manor Chapel. Prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Margaret "Marge" P. Gill was born on September 7, 1938 in St. Cloud to Harris and Ann (Miller) Hetherington. She married Anthony "Tony" Gill on September 3, 1966 at St. Mary's Cathedral in St. Cloud. Marge was a homemaker for most of her life, 13 years as a cashier in the lunchrooms for the Sauk Rapids- Rice School District, and helped in the kitchen at Country Manor. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Auxiliary, East Side Post 6992. Marge was a faithful, compassionate, generous, and loving woman who enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, and spending time with her family and friends. Most importantly, she was very proud of her family.

Marge is survived by her children, Tom (Roz) of Rice, Dennis (Terri) of St. Augusta, Ken (Jackie) of Foley, and Scott (Anne) Gill of Sauk Rapids; brother, Bill Hetherington of St. Cloud; sister, Colleen Mix of Sartell; grandchildren, Noel, Courtney, Donovan, Kayla, Andrew, Gavin, and Lainey; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony in 2013; brother, Dennis Hetherington; nephew, David Gill; and niece, Mickey Gill.

Obituary, video tribute, and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now