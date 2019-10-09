|
|
Margaret Rose Yunik
Albany - Services celebrating the life of Margaret Rose Yunik, age 102 of Albany, will be 11:00 am Friday, October 11th at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. There will be a visitation 10:00 am Friday prior to the service at church, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Miller - Carlin Funeral homes.
Margaret Rose Yunik was born September 26th, 1916 in Albany, Minnesota to Fred and Frances (Birr) Christen. Margaret was born and raised in Albany where she lived most of her life. In her younger years she served as a governess and lived in several states yet Albany was always her home. She married Ervin Yunik January 28th, 1950 in Albany, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church where she was an active and devoted member. She was a homemaker and took pride in taking care of her home and children. The couple owned and operated the NU Way Cleaners in Albany for over 30 years.
Margaret enjoyed reading, painting, quilting, puzzle's and playing cards, but most of all she enjoyed praying and taking care of her family and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a very loving, positive and outgoing person who loved people and would help anyone, in any way she could.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Roslyn Yunik, New London; Anne (Kevin) Klem, Elk River; Jane (Dave) Plantenberg, St. Joseph; Sarah (Bob) Laskowski, Forreston; her grandchildren and great -grandchildren. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ervin, sister's Loretta Christen and Marion Mahoney.
The family of Margaret would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany for their attentiveness and loving care they showed Margaret each and every day.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 9, 2019