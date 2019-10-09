Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
300 Railroad Ave
Albany, MN 56307
320-845-2035
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Yunik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rose Yunik


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Rose Yunik Obituary
Margaret Rose Yunik

Albany - Services celebrating the life of Margaret Rose Yunik, age 102 of Albany, will be 11:00 am Friday, October 11th at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. There will be a visitation 10:00 am Friday prior to the service at church, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Miller - Carlin Funeral homes.

Margaret Rose Yunik was born September 26th, 1916 in Albany, Minnesota to Fred and Frances (Birr) Christen. Margaret was born and raised in Albany where she lived most of her life. In her younger years she served as a governess and lived in several states yet Albany was always her home. She married Ervin Yunik January 28th, 1950 in Albany, at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church where she was an active and devoted member. She was a homemaker and took pride in taking care of her home and children. The couple owned and operated the NU Way Cleaners in Albany for over 30 years.

Margaret enjoyed reading, painting, quilting, puzzle's and playing cards, but most of all she enjoyed praying and taking care of her family and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a very loving, positive and outgoing person who loved people and would help anyone, in any way she could.

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Roslyn Yunik, New London; Anne (Kevin) Klem, Elk River; Jane (Dave) Plantenberg, St. Joseph; Sarah (Bob) Laskowski, Forreston; her grandchildren and great -grandchildren. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ervin, sister's Loretta Christen and Marion Mahoney.

The family of Margaret would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany for their attentiveness and loving care they showed Margaret each and every day.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
Download Now