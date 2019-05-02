|
|
Margaret Theresa Schubert
Onamia - Margaret Theresa Schubert, 93 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 28, 2019 at the Mille Lacs Long Term Care facility in Onamia, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 225 2nd St W, Wahkon, MN. With Father Jerry Schik, osc officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, MN and 1 hr. prior to Mass on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 2, 2019