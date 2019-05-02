Services
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Onamia Chapel
100 North Pine Street
Onamia, MN 56359
(320) 532-3218
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Wahkon, MN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
225 2nd St W
Wahkon, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Schubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Theresa Schubert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Theresa Schubert Obituary
Margaret Theresa Schubert

Onamia - Margaret Theresa Schubert, 93 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 28, 2019 at the Mille Lacs Long Term Care facility in Onamia, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 225 2nd St W, Wahkon, MN. With Father Jerry Schik, osc officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, MN and 1 hr. prior to Mass on Saturday. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now