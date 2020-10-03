1/1
Margie E. Riitters
Margie E. Riitters

Little Falls - Margie E. Riitters, 98 year old resident of Little Falls, MN formerly of Randall, MN passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A private family graveside service will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

Margie was born on October 30, 1921, in Little Falls, Minnesota to the late Henry H. Gosch and Marguerite (Evans) Gosch. She was raised in Randall, Minnesota, where her family owned Gosch's Grocery Store for over 100 years. Margie attended Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School, and Little Falls High School graduating in 1939. After high school, she attended St. Cloud Teacher's College where she graduated, specializing in Physical Education and Health. Margie taught Physical Education and Health at St. Francis High School in Little Falls, and then finished her career in the Little Falls School District. She was united in marriage to Vern Riitters in 1945, and the couple made their home in Randall, Minnesota. Margie was a lifelong member of Randall Presbyterian Church, where she was active in their educational programs, doing historical research for their anniversary celebrations, and helping wherever she could. She was an enthusiastic advocate for the students in the districts, writing grants for enrichment programs and establishing the "late bus", so rural kids could easily participate in activities. When there was spare time, Margie and Vern filled it by attending programs/events that the kids and grandkids were involved in. She loved gardening, reading, and baking.

Margie is survived by children, Robert (Kathy) Riitters of Little Falls, MN, Jon (Sally) Riitters of Little Falls, MN/Sarasota, FL, Kurt (Megan) Riitters of Chapel Hill, NC, and Jane (Ed) Meyer of Thompson, ND; daughter-in-law, Juliette Riitters; 6 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Vern; son, Jay; daughter-in-law, Bobbie Riitters; sisters, Lucille Lewis, Elaine Larson, and Marilyn Mahling.

The family of Margie would like to thank the caring staff at Bridgeway over the last 10 years and most recently at the Little Falls Care Center.

Condolences may be sent to the Riitters family c/o Bob Riitters: 511 Oak Drive, Randall, MN 56475.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
