Marguerite A. Gardner
St Cloud - Marguerite A. Gardner, age 85 (August 24, 1934 - February 20, 2020), recently of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away peacefully under the care of the compassionate staff at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital.
Marguerite was born in New York City and spent the majority of her life in her beloved city. She enjoyed a long human resources career in the retail industry in New York. She was most happy when partaking in the best of what the Big Apple had to offer - theater, fine dining and fashion. Marguerite is preceded in death by her father, Francis Gardner; mother, Dorothy Gardner; and brother, Stanley Gardner. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Olivia Gardner, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; sister, Doris Watson, of Groveland, Florida; niece, Cheryl Gardner, of Minneapolis; nephew, Anthony Gardner, of St. Cloud; nephew, Aaron Watson and his family, of Friendswood, Texas; niece, Roberta Davenport and her family, of Groveland, Florida; and niece, Cheryl Minus and her family, of Willingboro, New Jersey.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020