Marguerite A. KreySt. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Marguerite A. Krey, age 86 of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 10,2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Marguerite died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.Marguerite was born December 27, 1933 in Breckinridge, Minnesota to Herbert and Ida (Garad) Winje. She married Walter A. Krey on October 22, 1960 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Graceville. Marguerite was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse by the St. Cloud Hospital for over forty years retiring in 1994. She volunteered for the local American Red Cross for many years, was a member of St. Michael's parish, a life member of the St. Cloud VFW Granite Post #428 Auxiliary and taught religion classes at St. Michaels and St. John Cantius Parishes. Marguerite belonged to three "500" card groups; one for over 58 years.She is survived by her children and their spouses, Michael (Diane) of St. Cloud, Daniel of St. Cloud, Tom (Kathi) of Richfield; grandchildren, Denise (Josh) Carlson, Cory (Shaina), Kevin (Molly), Blake and Kayla; great grandchildren, Jayden Carlson, Quinn Krey and Connor Krey; brothers, Robert of Marco Island, Florida; twin sister, Marilyn Lund of Fridley and Audrey Wellendorf of Ortonville.Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Walter on April 24, 2010; and grandson, Chris Krey.Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.