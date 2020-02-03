Services
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
St. Cloud, MN
More Obituaries for Mariann Edelbrock
Mariann A. "Mickey" Edelbrock


1926 - 2020
Mariann A. "Mickey" Edelbrock Obituary
Mariann "Mickey" A. Edelbrock

St. Cloud - Marian "Mickey" Ann Edelbrock, age 93, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Country Manor Health Care Center, Sartell, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Fr. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marian was born November 1, 1926 in Alberta Township, Benton County, MN to Joseph and Anna (Kuzma) Zawacki. She married Richard L. Edelbrock on June 20, 1949 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Marian was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and St. Anthony's Christian Women. For many years she prayed a rosary every day for her family and friends. Marian loved listening to old time music and enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Richard J. (Bonnie) Edelbrock of St. Cloud, MN; Robert G. (Sandee) Edelbrock of St. Cloud, MN; Susan Edelbrock of St. Cloud, MN; six grandchildren, Jennifer (Waylon) Slattery, Wendy (Levi) Becker, Emily (Jason) Anderson, Heidi (Lane) Albrecht, Teresa (Eric) Stoup, and Dan (Cassandra) Edelbrock; and twelve great grandchildren with one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard on July 29, 2019, sisters, Della Kipka, Dorothy Kucala, Clara Schleich, Helen Zawacki, and brother, Edmund Zawacki.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
