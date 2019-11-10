|
Marie A. Koenig
St. Augusta, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Marie A. Koenig, age 87, of St. Augusta who passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Cherrywood South in St. Cloud. Reverend Matthew Crane will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday all at the St. Mary Help of Christians Parish Center in St. Augusta. Parish prayers will be at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the parish center. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Marie was born on July 29, 1932 in Maine Prairie Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to the late Peter and Clara (Kiffmeyer) Waltzing. Marie married Virgil H. Koenig on August 7, 1958 at St. Wendelin's Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Together they farmed and raised their family. Marie was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Parish, St. Ann's Christian Women and Catholic United Financial.
Marie treasured spending time with her family, playing cards and gardening. She will be remembered for her strong faith and as being a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and caregiver. Nobody ever left her home hungry.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Jerry) Powell of South Haven, Doreen (Tim) Wills of Kimball, Jeannie (Jim) Schmidt of Clearwater and Janel (Jim) Honer of St. Augusta; son-in-law, Ted (Joy) Lorentz of Annandale; 15 grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and brothers, Lawrence (Helen) Waltzing and Victor Waltzing both of Kimball.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil in 2015; and daughters, Linda Koenig, Laura Koenig and LuAnn Lorentz; siblings, Doreen, Dennis, Albert and Gerald Waltzing.
A heartfelt thank you to Cherrywood South, St. Croix Hospice and all those who have given time, care and support to Marie and family.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019