Services
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-4393
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Convent
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Convent
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Theis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Marie A. Theis


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Marie A. Theis Obituary
Sister Marie A. Theis

Little Falls - Sister Marie A. Theis, 101, died on October 9, 2019, at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls, Minn.

Marie was the oldest of eight children of Frank and Mary (Stein) Theis. She was born on a farm in Eden Valley, Stearns County, Minn., on February 17, 1918. She was accepted as a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls, Minnesota, on August 12, 1939, and given the name Sister Mary Susanne. She was a Franciscan Sister for 80 years.She served in the domestic area at the St. Cloud Children's Home, the residences of Bishop Busch and Bishop Bartholome and at the Dwelling Place, a retreat center in Sauk Rapids. Her desire had always been to teach and she fulfilled that desire when she taught at Catholic schools in Waite Park, Elk River and Holy Spirit in St. Cloud. Following her years of teaching, she cared for the sick and elderly in their homes.Sister Marie lived for a number of years at Mary's House in St. Cloud, a place she thoroughly enjoyed because the back yard was the habitat of all kinds of God's creatures and it was where she cared for a flower garden. She collected many recipes that she used in cooking and was an excellent cook. In the 1970's, Sister Marie started writing the family history of both the Theis and Stein families. She wanted to preserve this history and she completed several family histories. Sister Marie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Florence Rademacher and Margaret Kerzman; brothers, Lawrence and Sylvester; brothers-in-law, Aloys Rademacher, Paul Kerzman, Ralph Kerzman and Peter Nohner; nephews, Kenneth Theis and Wayne Nohner; and her niece, Julie Theis. She is survived by her sisters, RoseAnn Kerzman and Marion Nohner; her brother Francis and his wife, Helen; many nieces and nephews and her Franciscan Community.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Francis Convent on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. Friends may call at St. Francis Convent on Saturday, October 19 from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Arrangements are by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service.

Donations to Franciscan Sisters ministries preferred.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now