Daniel Funeral Homes
120 College Ave. N.
St. Joseph, MN 56374
(320) 363-7783
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Benedict's Monastery
St. Joseph, MN
St. Joseph - Memorial services celebrating the life of Marie E. Krebsbach, 91, of St. Joseph will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Benedict's Monastery in St. Joseph. Marie passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Reverend Jerome Tupa, O.S.B. will officiate. Private inurnment will be in St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Marie was born on February 7, 1928 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Joseph and Johanna (Scherer) Stock. She graduated from Technical High School. Marie married John Krebsbach on June 16, 1954 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Marie was a proud employee of the College of St. Benedict. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Parish.

Marie enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening, taking care of her grandchildren, spending time at the lake with family and wintering in Florida with John. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, John; children, Janice (James) Florey of Eveleth, Mark of Cold Spring; five grandchildren, John (Quinn), Brett and Patrick Krebsbach, Christopher and Mark Florey; great grandson, Rory Krebsbach; brothers and sisters, Gilbert Stock of St. Joseph, Richard (Joyce) Stock of St. Joseph, Charles (Janice) Stock of St. Cloud, Arlene (Art) Brinker of St. Joseph, Doris (Jerry) Johnson of St. Joseph; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Kathy Krebsbach; brothers, Sylvan, Wilfred, Edgar and Leander Stock; and sisters, Joan Fuchs, Alice Lauer and Irene Pierskalla.

A heartfelt thank you to Woodcrest of Country Manor, St. Benedict's Center and CentraCare of St. Joseph for their loving and compassionate care. A special thank you to Jeannie Powell for her loving care and support.

Memorials are preferred.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 24, 2019
