Marie "Mayme" Imdieke
Greenwald - Marie A. "Mayme" Imdieke, age 102 of Greenwald, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church in Greenwald. A rosary will be said at 6 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the church.
Marie Anne Marthaler was born April 8, 1917 in Grove Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Simon and Rose (Schwegmann) Marthaler. She attended St. John's Catholic School. She was united in marriage to Raymond Imdieke on June 5, 1940 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove. The couple farmed near Greenwald until their retirement in 1976 when they moved to town. Raymond and Marie were also custodians at the Greenwald Bank for 21 years. She has been a resident of Mother of Mercy since July 2014.
Mayme was a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald, Christian Mothers, Catholic Aid, and Daughters of Isabella Joan of Arc Circle of Melrose. She enjoyed quilting, baking, cooking for her family, playing cards, bowling, reading, watching the Minnesota Twins, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Gladys (Tony) Meyer of Brooklyn Park, Carol Athmann of Melrose, Alice (Ron) Loxtercamp of Melrose, Roger (Deb) Imdieke of Greenwald, Henry (Doris) Imdieke of Sauk Rapids, and Jeffrey (Jonelle) Imdieke of St. Cloud; 17 grandchildren, Brian, Mark, Kevin, Kirk, Dale, Steve, Laurel, Lynn, Chad, Kelly, Doug, Cody, Ryan, Holly, Ben, Kallista, and Nikki; step- grandchildren, Gabbie, Paolo, Miranda, Dan, Dustin, and Travis; 27 great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Lydia Schulzetenberg of Melrose.
Mayme was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Imdieke; parents, Simon and Rose Marthaler; son-in-law, Gene Athmann; three infant grandchildren; brothers, John, Aloys, Albert, Ervin, Lawrence, and Gilbert Marthaler; and sister, Edwina Meyer.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, the staff at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, and Sister Alice Imdieke for all the care they gave Mayme during the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020