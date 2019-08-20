Resources
Marie M. (Mechavich) Fier

Marie M. (Mechavich) Fier Obituary
Marie M. (Mechavich) Fier

New Ulm - Marie M. (Mechavich) Fier, age 99, of New Ulm passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Ulm. Father Gerald Meidl will be celebrating the mass. Burial will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home - SOUTH Chapel. Visitation will continue on Friday, August 23 one hour prior to the service at St, Mary's Catholic Church.

Full obituary will appear in Thursday's paper. Minnesota Valley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 20, 2019
