Marie M. Martin (Mayavski)
Marie M. Martin (Mayavski), age 74, passed away September 4, 2020.
Marie was born on August 3, 1946 in St. Cloud, MN to Milo and Lillian (Tarnowski) Mayavski. She became an X-ray Technician at Hennepin County General Hospital where she met her future husband, Jim Martin, when he dashed in to assist her with a difficult patient. Their first date was touring Christmas lights, which they continued to enjoy over the next 50 plus years.
Marie married Jim on December 7, 1968 at First Methodist in St. Cloud, MN. They had two children, Steve and Jill, and lived in Chicago, IL and Butte, MT, and eventually moved to Fargo, ND where they have lived for the past 31 years. In Fargo, Marie worked at Radiologists Limited, Paper Warehouse, United Blood Services, Widman's Candy, Carters, and recently the Holiday Inn Express. She was active at Plymouth Congregational Church with Womens' Fellowship, the flower committee and Bell Choir.
Marie loved travelling, especially to visit her kids and grandkids in Kentucky and Colorado. Recent travels also included driving the length of Route 66 and exploring San Diego to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. She enjoyed crosswords, word puzzles, and finding new teas. She was a Fargo Redhawks and Force fan. Her love of the holidays and seasons was evident by her ever changing, year-round decorated tree, and was always sending a box filled with goodies to the grandkids that included decorations for the upcoming holiday. She was a maker of the most delicious holiday cookies and always had tins full of the family favorites during the holidays.
Marie is survived by her husband, James Martin, West Fargo, ND; sister, Marsha (Marlo) Lautt, Moorhead, MN; brother, Gary "Husker" Mayavski, Sauk Centre, MN; son, Steve (Bridget) Martin and granddaughter, Gracie, Louisville, KY; daughter, Jill (Dan) Sinding and grandkids Alexander and Ella, Edwards, CO and sister-in-law, Michelle "Mickie" Moore, New Berlin, WI.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Milo Mayavski and brother-in-law, Bruce Moore.
Funeral services will be on Friday, September 11 at 11:00am at Plymouth Congregational Church located at 901 Broadway, Fargo. A visitation will be an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Marie's name to Fargo's Red River Zoo.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.hansonrunsvold.com
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo.