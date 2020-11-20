Marie T. HoffmannSt. Cloud - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon, on Monday November 23, 2020 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marie T. Hoffmann, age 88 formerly of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Private entombment of the urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Because of COVID-19 and the safety of the general public, the family of Marie understands if extended family and friends feel uncomfortable attending. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.Marie was born on May 29, 1932 in Sauk Centre, to Joseph and Katherine (Czeczok) Winkler. She married Hilary "Larry" Hoffmann on September 20th, 1952 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Renton, WA. Marie was proud of her job at Boeing Aircraft. She also worked at Byerly's after staying home many years to care for her children and Larry. Marie returned to work and retired from Byerly's in St. Cloud. She was a member of St. Augustine's Catholic Church and Christian Women, V.F.W. Post 1263 Auxiliary past president, and V.F.W. Post 428 Auxiliary past president.Marie is survived by her children, Michelle "Shelley" (David) Bratvold of Elk River, Michael (Diane) Hoffmann of Becker, and Carla(Tom) Butenhoff of Rogers, grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Nicholas (Chelsea) and Christopher Bratvold, Joseph (fiancée, Trisha Knutson) Hoffmann and Lisa McCalla (David), and TJ and Mackenzie Butenhoff, great-grandchildren, Kyle, Lance, Brian, Lauren, Cole and Seth, great-great grandchild, Tirzah, Selah, Ava, Gracie, Ahna, Olivia Marie, Charlie, Frankie; sister, Delores (Jim) Rotar of St. Cloud.Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry in 2013; siblings, Katherine Winkler, Joseph Winkler, Donald Winkler, Edward Winkler, Helen Westburg, Willard Winkler and Robert Winkler.A Special Thank You to the Staff of Mercy Hospital 2E for the exceptional care.