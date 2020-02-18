|
|
Marilyn Crandell
Saint Cloud - The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Marilyn Crandell, age 63 of St. Cloud, will be 10:30 AM, Monday, February 24 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Marilyn died Saturday at her home after a battle with cancer. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Sunday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home and again after 9:30 AM Monday at the church. Holy Spirit parish prayers will be at 5:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
Marilyn was born March 13, 1956 in Lexington, Nebraska to Floyd and Josephine (Thinnes) McDonald. She married Ronald Crandell on April 22, 1978 in Overton, NE. The couple moved to Casper, Wyoming, and eventually to St. Cloud. Marilyn worked at the V.A. Medical Center as a Radiologic Technologist and she was the Image Department Supervisor. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Ronald Crandell, St. Cloud; her children, Teresa (Maurice) English, Burnsville and Matthew (Jaci) Crandell, Maple Grove. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and her brothers and sisters, Janet (Jerry) Schroeder, Lexington, NE; Robert (Pat) McDonald, Bellevue, NE; Peggy (Randy) Carpenter, Lexington, NE; and Daniel (Barb) McDonald, Overton, NE.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020