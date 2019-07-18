Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Pearl Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Stockinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Stockinger


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Stockinger Obituary
Marilyn J. Stockinger

Pearl Lake - A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake for Marilyn J. Stockinger, age 59 of Pearl Lake who passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Private interment will take place at the parish cemetery.

Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Marilyn was born February 28, 1960 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Paul and Lorraine (Sufka) Gregory. She married Dean F. Stockinger on August 23, 1980 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Marilyn was employed by Wolters Kluwer Financial Services for over 40 years.

She enjoyed nature, travelling, quilting and photography. She'll be remembered for her generosity, kindness, laughter and especially her love of family.

Survivors include her husband, Dean; mother, Lorraine Gregory of Pearl Lake; children, Jacki (Clint Smith) Stockinger of St. Cloud, Kate (Kyle) Meyer of Elk River, Ben (Roni Richter) of Kimball; three grandchildren, Wyatt, Nash and Ainsley; and brother, Ronald Gregory of Kimball.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Gregory; and brother, Rick Gregory.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now