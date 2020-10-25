Marilyn Jane (Seanger) Meller



St. Cloud - Marilyn J. (Seanger) Meller, 72, of St. Cloud, passed away on October 22, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was born September 22, 1948 in St. Cloud, MN, to Henry and LaVon Seanger. Marilyn attended Tech High School in St. Cloud and graduated in 1967. She went on to attend the St. Cloud Beauty College and graduated from there in 1968. In 1970, Marilyn married Jerome Meller and together they had four sons, Mark, John, Scott, and Craig.



Marilyn enjoyed sewing, reading, and shopping. She treasured her time with her sons and their families. She loved the holidays and baking too.



Marilyn is survived by her sons, Mark (Nancy), John (Jill), Scott (Alecia), Craig (Ashley); her grandchildren, Jadyn, Trace, Sheridan, Livaya, Ariana, Gabrielle, Taya; brothers, Jack (Jeannie) Seanger and Michael (Annie) Seanger; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and Bill Luckemeyer; and other relatives and friends.



Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; parents, Henry and LaVon; daughter-in-law, Taryn; brother, Don Seanger; and sister-in-law, Carole Blenkush.



Memorial Mass will be Friday, October 30, 2020, 11am at the Church of St. Augustine, 442 2nd St. SE, St Cloud, MN, 56304, with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to the family.









