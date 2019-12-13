|
Marilyn L. (Billig) Zwack
Brooklyn Center - Marilyn L. (Billig) Zwack, age 84, died December 12, 2019. Marilyn Lenore Zwack was the third of four children born to Lawrence and Eleanor (McGonagle) Billig on January 15, 1935 in Little Falls, MN. She enjoyed growing up in the small town of Royalton, MN and was a graduate of Royalton High School. Marilyn married her high school sweetheart Richard Zwack at Holy Trinity Church in Royalton on October 15, 1955. In 1959, Brooklyn Center became their home where they raised their eight children. Marilyn cherished her family and their many gatherings. She made holidays memorable, especially Christmas. Each room was beautifully decorated including many gifts she received over the years from family and friends. She had a keen ability to recall who gave each item or where and when she received it. Marilyn was treasured for her bubbly spirit, quick wit, and ability to laugh at herself. She was a kind soul with a genuine interest in others. She had a strong faith and was a 60-year charter member of St. Alphonsus Church. Marilyn and Richard enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music and cherished the many friendships it formed. They were especially proud of their children's polka band, following their engagements for many years.
Marilyn was preceded in death by husband Richard, sister Patti Justin, brother Roger Billig, daughter-in-law Jeri, grandchildren Danny and Theresa. Survived by her children Gary (Pat), Dave (Mary Pat), Jim (Patty), Keith, Paul (Carol), Kathy (John) Vella, Colleen & Alan. Grandchildren, Ben (Sara), Dale (Sarah),Carrie, Philip (Johnna) Mackey, Diane (Nate) Skala, Andrew (Ali), Bridget, Mathew (Kelsey), Anthony Vella (special friend AnaMarie), Peter (special friend Jacqui), Joseph, Michael Vella (Tiffany Vu), and Annie. Great grandchildren Harper and Leo; Shelby, Carson and Jayden Skala; and Emerson; sister Carole (Duane) Zapzalka; in-laws Theresa Blommer, Ken Korman, and Rita Zwak; many nephews, nieces, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 16, 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Alphonsus, 7025 Halifax Ave N, Brooklyn Center. Visitation Sunday 5-8 PM at Gearty-Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway and Monday at church one hour before Mass. Interment Mound Cemetery, Brooklyn Center.
Gearty-Delmore, 763-537-4511
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019