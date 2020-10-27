Marilyn Maxine AbelnSt. Paul, formerly of Clearwater - A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Marilyn Maxine Abeln, age 77, of St. Paul, formerly of Clearwater, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Clearwater. Marilyn passed away October 26, 2020 at the Ramsey Care Center in Maplewood. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Luke's Parish Cemetery in Clearwater.Marilyn was born June 10, 1943, the third of eight children, to Alfred and Maxine (Maxam) Abeln. She grew up with her seven siblings on the family farm and had many fond memories of life on the farm. She graduated from eighth grade at Clearwater grade school.When Marilyn was approximately eighteen months old, she suffered an uncontrollably high fever, causing a brain injury resulting in cognitive impairment which became progressively more suited to appropriate care. Despite these challenges, Marilyn lived a happy and productive life. She resided in several care facilities and group homes. Her last residence was the excellent group home, North Oaks of North St. Paul.Midwest sheltered workshop employed Marilyn for thirty-five years. She was rightfully proud of her various responsibilities such as sorting, stacking, packing, and assembling projects contracted to Midwest. After retiring from Midwest, Marilyn enjoyed crafts, activities, and outings.Marilyn's passion was her family. She remained very involved with her family throughout her life, staying in touch by phone, and her family included her in all family events. She never missed a birthday or a holiday, expressing her love for family with cards and gifts.Preceding Marilyn in death were her parents Alfred and Maxine Abeln, grandparents George and Anna Abeln, Arthur and Anna Maxam, sister Ceil Abeln, nephew Benjamin Abeln, brothers-in-law Gary Holthaus and Tom Ritten, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Marilyn is survived by her brothers and sisters, Dotty (Bill) Koness of Prior Lake, Bobbie Holthaus of Blaine, Mona Ritten of Sartell, Ken (Mary) Abeln of Maple Grove, Rita (Keith) Heaton of Annandale, and Rick (Bonnie) Abeln of St. Cloud as well as many nieces and nephews.