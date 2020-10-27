1/1
Marilyn Maxine Abeln
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Maxine Abeln

St. Paul, formerly of Clearwater - A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Marilyn Maxine Abeln, age 77, of St. Paul, formerly of Clearwater, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Clearwater. Marilyn passed away October 26, 2020 at the Ramsey Care Center in Maplewood. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Luke's Parish Cemetery in Clearwater.

Marilyn was born June 10, 1943, the third of eight children, to Alfred and Maxine (Maxam) Abeln. She grew up with her seven siblings on the family farm and had many fond memories of life on the farm. She graduated from eighth grade at Clearwater grade school.

When Marilyn was approximately eighteen months old, she suffered an uncontrollably high fever, causing a brain injury resulting in cognitive impairment which became progressively more suited to appropriate care. Despite these challenges, Marilyn lived a happy and productive life. She resided in several care facilities and group homes. Her last residence was the excellent group home, North Oaks of North St. Paul.

Midwest sheltered workshop employed Marilyn for thirty-five years. She was rightfully proud of her various responsibilities such as sorting, stacking, packing, and assembling projects contracted to Midwest. After retiring from Midwest, Marilyn enjoyed crafts, activities, and outings.

Marilyn's passion was her family. She remained very involved with her family throughout her life, staying in touch by phone, and her family included her in all family events. She never missed a birthday or a holiday, expressing her love for family with cards and gifts.

Preceding Marilyn in death were her parents Alfred and Maxine Abeln, grandparents George and Anna Abeln, Arthur and Anna Maxam, sister Ceil Abeln, nephew Benjamin Abeln, brothers-in-law Gary Holthaus and Tom Ritten, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Marilyn is survived by her brothers and sisters, Dotty (Bill) Koness of Prior Lake, Bobbie Holthaus of Blaine, Mona Ritten of Sartell, Ken (Mary) Abeln of Maple Grove, Rita (Keith) Heaton of Annandale, and Rick (Bonnie) Abeln of St. Cloud as well as many nieces and nephews.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1100 Professional Drive
Clearwater, MN 55320
(800) 358-3313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniel Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved