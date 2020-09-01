Marjorie Cathleen Kruegel Quiggle



Marjorie Cathleen Kruegel Quiggle passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at age 99.5. She was born on January 15, 1921 in Preston, Filmore County, Minnesota to Louis Erish Kruegel and Hazel Harriet Riehl Kruegel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Henry Quiggle, and her two sisters, Phyllis Elvyra Kruegel Hanley (Edmund) and Marye Ann Augusta Kruegel De Young (George) and her brother George John Kruegel (Pauline).



Marjorie grew up in rural Northfield, Rice County, Minnesota. She graduated from Northfield High School and St. Olaf College (Class of 1942) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Science and Home Economics.



She married Walter Henry Quiggle in Northfield's St. John's Lutheran Church on August 26, 1943, and they raised three dedicated children, Sharyn Kae Quiggle Forbes (Kingsley) of Wausau, Wisconsin, David Monroe Quiggle (Lesley) of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Dennis Jon Quiggle of Wyoming, Minnesota. All have survived her. She is also survived by sister-in-law Pauline Louise Haugen Kruegel of Nevada City, California and eight devoted grandchildren plus twelve great grandchildren and hosts of nieces, nephews and many friends.



Marjorie loved teaching public school students (40 years) while also helping her carpenter husband remodel 2 houses and construct 4 new homes in Central Minnesota. Two more new houses were built in Northern California. She also enjoyed traveling, reading biographies, recycling greeting cards and gardening, which earned her the title of "The Flower Lady" at the RIVERS in Burnsville, Minnesota where she lived independently for twelve years, beginning in 2004. In 2016, Marjorie relocated to HEATHERS MANOR (assisted living) in Crystal, Minnesota to be closer to family.



She was a charter member of the Benton County Historical Society, member of the Aristonian Federated Women's Club, Delta Kappa Gamma Education Society, and The Well Quilters (Rosemount United Methodist Church, Rosemount, Minnesota).



Marjorie's Memorial Service will be held at11:00 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at THE WELL Family Life Center, formerly known as Rosemount United Methodist Church at 14770 Canada Avenue West, Rosemount, Minnesota 55068. CHURCH TELEPHONE: 651-423-2475. Due to Covid-19 concerns, masks and temperature checks are required and there will be no visitation or reception. Please know your in-person attendance is welcomed but not expected. A secure link to view a live internet stream of the ceremony will be available: contact Dennis@Quiggle.net for details.



A public INTERMENT of her remains will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Maple Lawn Cemetery, 1917 Northwest 4th Street, Faribault, Minnesota 55021 (Telephone: 507-334-5461) with a public Celebration of Life PICNIC to follow at North Alexander Park, 1814 2nd Avenue Northwest, Faribault, Minnesota 55021.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Olaf College Stewardship Office at 1520 St. Olaf Avenue, Northfield, Minnesota 55057 - Telephone: 507-786-2222.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store