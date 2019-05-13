|
Mark A. Lease
St. Cloud - It is with great sadness that the family of Mark A. Lease announces his passing on May 9, 2019 at the age of 61 years. Mark will be lovingly remembered for his quick wit, devotion to philanthropy and youth sports, and love for his children and grandchildren.
Please join us to celebrate his life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Paul's Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation begins at 10:30 AM, and a mass will be held at 12:30 PM.
Mark attended St. Cloud State University where he graduated with a degree in Technology. He spent his career supporting area non-profits in development and fundraising.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Alfred Lease; and many beloved pets. He will be missed by his siblings; daughters Kristen (Sean) and Erin (Patrick); his grandchildren Brett, Eva, and Arlo; and his faithful dog Morgan.
In lieu of sending flowers please send donations to Cathedral High School, St. Cloud, MN in his name.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 13, 2019