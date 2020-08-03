1/1
Mark Andrew Hagman
Mark Andrew Hagman

Paynesville - Mark Andrew Hagman, age 69, of Paynesville, MN, formerly of Winsted, and Lester Prairie, MN passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

He was born in Minneapolis, on December 6, 1950 the son of Leslie and Virginia (Kellington) Hagman.

On April 10, 1976, Mark Hagman was joined in Holy Marriage to Charlene Bedel in St. Cloud, MN. God blessed their marriage with three daughters.

Mark honorably served his Country in the United States Marine Corps.

He retired in 1992 following thirty years of military service.

He loved spending time with his family! He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, camping, coloring and listening to Big Band Music.

Survived by his loving wife: Charlene C. Hagman; daughters: Stacy (Russell Feltmann) Hagman of Lester Prairie; Tammy (Frank Bayerl) Hagman of Winsted and Carrie Hagman of Mayer and fiance Don Olson; six grandchildren: Kayla Hagman (Brett Anderson), Tyler (Chelsea) Bayerl, Joseph Bayerl (Emma Friauf), Bethany Hagman, Reagan Wiemiller, Ben Hagman - Hecksel (Cammy Vollmer); seven great grandchildren: Autumn, Aubrey, Sawyer, Kennedy, Olivia, Addilynn and Jaxon; sisters: Kris Hagman (LaVerne Feld) of Waite Park and Leslie Hagman (Jerry Gill) of Cold Spring; beloved nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents and brothers: David Hagman and Steven Hagman.

A Memorial Service for Mark A. Hagman will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm. at the Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted, MN. Father Matthew Wiering will officiate. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7th, 2020 one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.chilsonfuneralhome.com




Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
