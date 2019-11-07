|
|
Mark G. Skare
St. Cloud, MN - Mark Gregory Skare, age 64, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN.
A gathering of family and friends, to celebrate Mark's life, will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:30 PM at the Moose Lodge, Waite Park, MN. A time of sharing will be at 4:30 PM. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Mark was born April 30, 1955 in Eau Claire, WI to Orlan and Beverly "Bev" (Steffen) Skare. He attended school in southern and west central Minnesota. After high school Mark attended an 18-month vocational program in Industrial Welding. He moved to St. Cloud in 1975 and was employed by Dairy Craft and later for Burlington Northern Railroad Store Department in Waite Park and Minneapolis.
Mark had many interests including fishing, photography, old cars and tractors, birdwatching, reading, metal work, bicycling, cooking, hiking and tinkering in his garage. He loved visiting with most anyone and was happiest being outdoors.
Mark was a proud 45-year Union Member and made many of his best friends during his years with the railroad, his Brothers as he called them. He spent many happy hours with the Lake Alex gang and was fortunate to have a large circle of fine friends who never let him down. Mark was a member of NARVRE Unit #107, Central Minnesota Blacksmiths, Pheasants Forever, Minnesota Street Rod Association, Stearns County Pioneer Club, The Brotherhood of Railway and Airline Clerks and Moose Lodge #1400.
Mark is survived by his mother, Bev Skare of Willmar, MN; sisters, Mary Jo Orth of Ramsey, MN; Sarah (Brian) Evenson of Atwater, MN; brother, Eric (Lori) Skare of Lakeville, MN; three nephews, two nieces and longtime girlfriend, Annette Fahnhorst of St. Cloud, MN.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorials to the .
Bring a photo or memory to share if you are so inclined.
