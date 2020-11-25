Mark R. "Julio" HannigSt. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 30. 2020 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Mark R. "Julio" Hannig, age 61 of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020 at his home. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Interment of the urn will take place at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud at a later date.Visitation will take place after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral home in St. Cloud.Julio was born on November 5, 1959 to Richard and Jeannette (Rooney) Hannig. He worked for many years at New Flyer building and testing new Buses.Julio enjoyed working on cars, St. Augustine's Men's Church Breakfast, Care packages, Polar Plunges, and was a jack of all trades.He is survived by his children, Naquita (Rony) Rodriguez-Kue of St. Cloud, Zachary Hannig of Minneapolis; grandson, Paul; parents, Richard and Jeannette of Sartell; siblings, Mary Williams of Avon, Brian (Danita) Hannig of St. Joseph, and Thomas Hannig of Greeley, CO; and many nieces and nephews.Julio was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Mark "Carlos" Williams.A Larger Celebration of Mark's Life will be planned for a later date.