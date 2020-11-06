1/1
Marleen Iris Handeland
1963 - 2020
Marleen Iris Handeland

St. Cloud - Marleen Iris Handeland, age 57, of St. Cloud, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home.

A private committal service will be held at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery where she will be buried with her parents.

Marleen was born April 7, 1963 in Minneapolis to LeRoy and Anna (Lutjen) Handeland. She attended school in Annandale until transferring to Apollo High School in St. Cloud. Marleen lived in foster homes operated by Opportunity Matters out of Sartell since 1981. She worked with WACOSA in St. Cloud. Marleen enjoyed word search puzzles, knitting and entertaining her family and friends.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Tom (Sue) Handeland of Marshall, Karin Howard of Annandale, Jackie Handeland of South Haven, Donny (Stacy) Handeland of Maple Lake, Carol (Fadi) Masarweh of San Leandro, CA and twin sister, Arleen Schacht of Minneapolis; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Anna Handeland; and brothers-in-law, Chuck Schacht and Marvin Howard.

Memorials are preferred to Opportunity Matters of Sartell. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial & Cremation Services of Annandale.

Obituary, Guestbook, Video Tribute and Funeral Webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com




Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
