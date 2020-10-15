Marlene C. SalzlWaite Park - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marlene C. Salzl, 85, of Waite Park, who passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Assumption Community in Cold Spring. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church on Monday and burial will be at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.Marlene was born on December 28, 1934 to Albin and Marie (Schraut) Duerr in St. Michael, MN. She married Ralph Salzl on July 4, 1956 at St. Boniface Catholic Church. She was a devoted and faithful member of St. Anthony's Church but enjoyed attending mass at churches within St. Cloud, especially if they had a Sunday morning breakfast. Her spirituality and faith were extremely important to Marlene. She treasured the time she had at prayer meetings, spiritual conferences and healing services with her Christian friends. Marlene deeply enjoyed children, dogs and cats. Marlene worked for many years providing child care within her home before retiring. Marlene was a Foster Grandma for nearly 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, visiting grandchildren, decorating for Christmas and shopping. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Survivors include her children, Barbara (Alan) Weber of Cold Spring, John (Kathryn) Salzl of Spanish Fork, UT and Pat Salzl of Sandy, UT; grandchildren, Brandon, Dustin and Ashley Weber and Matthew, Nathan, Nicole and Jared Salzl; and 3 great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents; and brother, Marson Duerr.Due to the pandemic, the family understands if you are unable to attend.