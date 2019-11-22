|
Marlene Katherine Maus
St. Cloud - Marlene Katherine Maus, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away on July 13, 2019 at her home. Marlene was born August 11, 1951, in St. Cloud, to parents Richard Maus and Theresa Maus (Karls). She was also raised by stepmother Mary Maus (Ahles).
Marlene graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1969. She continued her education at St. Cloud State University, where she learned to speak and read a number of languages, and also earned a Master's Degree in Library Science.
After graduating, Marlene enjoyed 28 years of Colorado weather and mountain living in Colorado Springs. She was head circulation librarian at the largest community college in Colorado. She then shifted to being a stellar paralegal for her close friend, Scott Schofield. She loved her cocker spaniel dogs and took them everywhere, including several exciting 4x4 trips over high mountain passes.
Marlene is survived by her brother, Earl Maus, his wife, Jean Maus, and two nieces, Julia Maus (Al Wepsala) and Laura Maus (Benjamin Wiggins). She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial gathering will be held in the Alumni Room of the SCSU Atwood Memorial Center on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 11am-2pm.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019